Local Exchangite is inducted into Court of Honor

In an emailed statement, Orr expressed how much it meant to be inducted into the Court of Honor. She shared, “I am enormously overwhelmed and extremely honored to have received such an important honor to be accepted into the National Exchange Club’s Court of Honor. It was such a privilege to have my name inscribed in the granite pylons located at the National Headquarters around the Court of Honor Fountain. This high distinction would not have been possible without the inspiration of my Exchange Club members and their support and the confidence they had in me. To each of them I will forever be grateful. They have worked diligently to make this achievement possible. I sincerely thank each and every one of them as they only strengthened me, and I stand on their shoulders.