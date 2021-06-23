Local Exchangite is inducted into Court of Honor

The highest honor that a member of the Exchange Club can receive is to be inducted into the Court of Honor, and one of Iredell County’s members has received that honor.
Barbara Orr of Mooresville, who is the first member from North Carolina to receive this honor, was inducted April 24, along with five other Exchange Club members from around the nation. The special ceremony was held at the National Exchange Club headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.
According to The National Exchange Club’s Court of Honor nomination form, “The Court of Honor was established to honor and pay tribute to Exchangites who valiantly uphold and nobly serve Exchange. These Exchangites display an outstanding commitment to the ideals and mission of The National Exchange Club. The Court of Honor is a living memorial: a symbol of the spirit of Exchange Clubs. Induction into the Court of Honor is the highest and most lasting recognition of dedication to the ideal of “Unity for Service””
Orr has shown that commitment and dedication throughout her years serving in the club as is revealed in her many accomplishments since she joined Exchange in 1991.
While introducing her during the ceremony, Vickie Ketchie, also a member of the local organization, noted that “Orr grew up in Asheville and moved to Iredell County in 1989 and established her own CPA firm. Soon afterwards, she joined the newly forming Exchange club in Mooresville as a charter member. She is a charter member of two clubs, the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman and the Evening Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman, and has served as president of both.
“She has also served as president and treasurer of the N.C. District, Region 10 vice president serving North and South Carolina and Georgia, and is currently treasurer of the National Exchange Club and the National Exchange Club Foundation.
“Since joining Exchange in 1991, Barbara has built five Exchange Clubs and one Excel Club. She has sponsored more than 50 members into Exchange and during that time, has attended all National Conventions except one, 28 in all. Because of her dedicated service, she was named Volunteer Field Representative of the Year in 2019 during the National Convention in Norfolk, Virginia.
Ketchie said she was honored to be chosen by Orr to make the introduction. Also attending this milestone event were members of Orr’s family, her daughter, her two sisters, and brother-in-law, along with fellow club members, Paul and Linda Summerville and Cotton and Vickie Ketchie.
Vickie Ketchie shared that over the years, Barbara “has encouraged me and so many others to step up into leadership roles. She is a beloved and valued mentor who readily shares her knowledge and talents to ensure the success and growth of Exchange.”
Upon induction into The Court of Honor, an honoree’s name is permanently inscribed on one of the granite pylons surrounding the fountain and its “Birth of Atomic Age” statue. At a special induction ceremony, each honoree received a statuette and lapel pin, and a dinner was held in their honor at the Sheraton Detroit Metro Airport Hotel.
In an emailed statement, Orr expressed how much it meant to be inducted into the Court of Honor. She shared, “I am enormously overwhelmed and extremely honored to have received such an important honor to be accepted into the National Exchange Club’s Court of Honor. It was such a privilege to have my name inscribed in the granite pylons located at the National Headquarters around the Court of Honor Fountain. This high distinction would not have been possible without the inspiration of my Exchange Club members and their support and the confidence they had in me. To each of them I will forever be grateful. They have worked diligently to make this achievement possible. I sincerely thank each and every one of them as they only strengthened me, and I stand on their shoulders.
“A special thanks to Vickie Ketchie, who did an awesome job as she introduced me to the attendees at the Induction Ceremony; and to Cotton Ketchie, Paul and Linda Summerville, who traveled the distance to headquarters to be there to offer their support. Truly, I felt so proud for their attendance as that was so very special to me.
“Also, I was especially honored that my daughter, Kim, and my two sisters, Betty and Brenda, and my brother-in-law, Buddy, also traveled the distance to Ohio to be with me on that very special day. That will always and forever be etched in my memories.”
She concluded by offering a “big hug and thank you to everyone who made that day special as I was inducted into the National Exchange Club’s “Court of Honor.”