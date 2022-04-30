Local garden clubs plant trees in celebration of Arbor Day

April was a special time for the Mooresville Garden Club as the entire month was a celebration of Arbor Day, Earth Day and Plant America Month.

In commemoration of these multiple observances, the club gathered April 6 at Liberty Park to both plant a tree and hear the proclamation read by Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins as Arbor Day was proclaimed in the town of Mooresville.

The ceremony began as Charline Sims, a member of the Mooresville Garden Club, shared some history of Arbor Day and Earth Day, noting that “Arbor Day was started in 1892 by Sterling Morton, a pioneer in Nebraska territory and a tree enthusiast who praised the benefits of trees and encouraged everybody to plant them.”

These benefits include helping to prevent erosion, provide oxygen, and give shade on a hot summer day which, as Sims noted, are some of the reasons Arbor Day is celebrated. Years after it was begun, Arbor Day gained such popularity that it was named a Nebraska state holiday. The date it was to be celebrated changed to Morton’s birthday, April 22.

The Earth Day movement, Sims shared, “kicked off in 1970 when the public was learning about the dangers of pollution to both human health and the environment. U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson eventually became the founder of Earth Day.” It was observed on Arbor Day, and while Earth Day does celebrate the benefits of trees, it also “celebrates clean air and water and the protection of the environment.”

Earth Day remains to be observed each year on April 22, while Arbor Day is now celebrated nationally on the last Friday of April. Each state has been allowed to select their own date depending on the best time to plant trees; therefore, North Carolina observes Arbor Day on the first Friday following March 15.

The third celebration was declared by the president of the National Garden Club that April was Plant America Month. It was noted that April was selected of multiple reasons. First, Sims said, is because April 22 was the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day; April 26 was the 200th anniversary of the birth of Frederick Law Olmstead, a renowned conservationist and landscape architect credited with having created public parks. Sims pointed out that the group was familiar with one of those parks, the Biltmore Gardens. Third, April was chosen because April 29 was the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

After the reading of the proclamation by Atkins, the group assembled near the area where the tree, a weeping willow, was to be planted. Sims shared that this tree was being planted in memory of several members the club has lost.

“As we assemble here, we remember the five members of our club,” she said. “That’s why I chose the weeping willow because we were sad that we did lose good members.”

The ceremony continued as Sims noted they were giving the tree a gift of soil and water as two members placed some dirt around the tree and another poured water, serving as symbols of the food and rain the tree would continue to receive in the future.

“As this tree grows, may it bring joy to many, many generations who will look upon it. With God’s grace, may we live to maintain the beauty of this creation,” Sims shared. The ceremony was then concluded with a prayer of thanksgiving thanking God for the beauty of the tree and His blessings and guidance.

In a separate ceremony, the newly formed youth garden club, the Mooresville Dragonflies, also planted a tree for Arbor Day. The group gathered to plant a redbud tree on the afternoon of April 18 at Talbert Recreation Center on Talbert Pointe Drive, where the club meets.

During this time, Atkins also met with them and took the opportunity to read a proclamation for the youth club announcing the celebration of Arbor Day.