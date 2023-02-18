Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is gearing up for summer, and registration for their 2023 summer camp programming is now open! With a variety of overnight camp, day camp and horse camp options, it’s a great opportunity for girls to embark on a summer of adventure.

Summer camp sessions are open to all girls in grades 1-12, and it is not required to be a current Girl Scout to attend and have an amazing summer experience. Programs will be running at camp properties in both Lenoir (Camp Ginger Cascades) and Sophia (Keyauwee Program Center) and range from weeklong to half-week sessions.

The full 2023 camp book and registration information can be found at https://www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html.

Girls who register by Feb. 28 will also receive a $50 early bird discount on any full week overnight camp or CIT I leadership programs.

Additional financial assistance is available to families who want to send their girl to camp, but have financial limitations.

“Each of the camp properties and programs provide unique experiences for our campers,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of GSCP2P. “Along with classic camp activities like swimming, boating and s’mores around the campfire, having the chance to go to camp gives girls the courage to try new things, confidence in being who she is and instills a love for being outside.”

Questions about specific programs, scholarship information and registration can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or by calling 800-672-2148.