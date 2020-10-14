Local Girl Scout council offers scouting opportunities

Despite COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, Girl Scouting is continuing to happen — from virtual opportunities and at-home programming to safely planned troop gatherings.

Through Girl Scouts, girls will have fun, challenge themselves and discover new passions. They will practice important life skills, develop lifelong friendships and explore new and exciting experiences through badge work and community service. And just because Girl Scouting may look a little different right now, does not mean those things stop even as we navigate these uncertain times. The connection and network of support that Girl Scouting can offer girls is more important than ever because every skill Girl Scouting offers now will help girls when it’s time for everyone to come back together.

“The unique Girl Scout environment provides fun, girl-led essential experiences that carry into girls’ future careers and life successes,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P). “We know that offering a girl-friendly environment is important right now as they continue to manage their emotions, establish positive learning environments and gain a sense of belonging during these different times.”