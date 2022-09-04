Local graduate to serve mission in Guatemala

Abby White, Lake Norman High School’s 2021 valedictorian, is headed to Guatemala City, Guatemala, to serve an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

To know Abby White is to love Abby White. In addition to having a beautiful smile and cheerful laugh, she also is known for being an amazing friend and brilliant student. Prior to her decision to put her academic education on hold, White attended Brigham Young University for one year on a full scholarship.

She is thrilled about her assignment to Guatemala. “It’s going to be such a unique and fun opportunity to be fully immersed in a totally different culture,” she said. “I believe in Jesus Christ’s gospel and the goodness of His teachings … I’m really excited to teach, serve and love the people of Guatemala.”

White was adopted from China in 2005 and she feels that her belief in the Church’s doctrine that families can be together forever will touch the hearts of people she will meet in Guatemala. “I’m adopted and don’t know my biological lineage but know that God has a plan for me and everyone else!”

Her loving parents, Linda and Darren White, fully support her decision to serve a mission. In fact, they say that Abby’s decision to go was not a surprise because she has always wanted to be a missionary. “With her talent and personality, she will make a big impact on people. She picks up languages quickly. We are proud of her and her desire to serve the Lord,” Darren said with a smile.

While in Guatemala, Sister White, as female missionaries are called, will be studying scripture, teaching others about the gospel of Jesus Christ and volunteering for community service projects. Her parents are confident that she will be a blessing to the people of Guatemala, said Linda. “Abby wants to teach people how to get answers to prayer, feel good about decisions and get through hard times utilizing faith in Jesus Christ.”

Abby’s friends and family are excited to hear about all the amazing people she will meet and experiences she will have while she is a missionary in Guatemala. They will be cheering for her, praying for her and sending her emails and messages. Her parents also look forward to the weekly phone calls or video chats they will receive from their daughter.

Abby will arrive in Guatemala in mid-September after spending a few weeks in a missionary training center learning Spanish, receiving instructions and building friendships with fellow missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.