Local group hosting shoe drive

Helping is Simply Caring, a non-profit, is hosting its first shoe drive.

The group is hoping to collect new and gently-worn sneakers, tennis shoes or rubber-cleated athletic shoes.

All sizes are accepted. Boots, shoes with heels and sandals are not being accepted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shoes can be dropped off at the following locations:

YMCA, 170 Joe Knox Ave., Mooresville, 828 Wesley Drive, Statesville and 260 Black Oak Ridge Road, Taylorsville.

Home Instead, 117 N. Center St., Statesville.

The drive will continue through at least the end of April.