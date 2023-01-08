Local hospital welcomes first baby of year

Local hospital welcomes

first baby of yearLake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year for 2023. Baby Theodore and mother Marissa were the proud recipients of a special, commemorative baby bag filled with all sorts of goodies from the Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The staff and administration of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center extend warmest congratulations to the family! Pictured, from left, Mom Marissa and Baby Theodore, Dad Ryan and big brother Ryder, with Dawn Wallick, BSN, RNC-OB.