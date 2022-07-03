Local junior Beta Club helps HOMe

Members of Lakeshore Middle School’s Junior Beta Club held a walk-a-thon in April raising funds for a local nonprofit. The students walked more than three hours in the bus parking lot, raising a grand total of $2,755 with the proceeds benefiting Hope of Mooresville (HOMe).

In addition to the funds raised, they also collected dozens of packages of new sheet sets, pillow cases, towels and heating pads.

Lucynda Caceres, development coordinator for HOMe, shared that “we will be able to use all the supplies to stock our guest’s rooms when they stay with us and set up their apartments when they move into permanent housing. The funds will be used to help pay for guest expenses such as glasses, dentist and doctor visits, financial education program and gas for our van.”

While not all of the members were able to participate in the event, Ashley Dover, who served as the club’s sponsor, noted that they had around 44 to take part in the walk-a-thon.

Dover also shared that she was uncertain if the walk would be an annual event, but she would like for the club to continue to support Hope of Mooresville.