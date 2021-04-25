Local Knights of Columbus Council donates scooter

During the welcome back celebration at Richard’s Coffee Shop on April 15, a special donation was made by the Knights of Columbus Council 7406.

Paul Shessler, Grand Knight of the local organization, made the presentation of a Victory Electric Scooter and carrier to Welcome Home Veterans.

He shared that the scooter had belonged to Larry Quinn, both a brother Knight and a veteran. At his passing, the Quinn family had asked the Knights of Columbus “to help them find a deserving new home for it. It was our honor to be able to help the family find an organization to accept this gift and promise to put it to good use,” he said.

In addition to Shessler, additional brother Knights who assisted in this particular project and were at the coffee shop for the occasion included Deputy Grand Knight Joe Sorentino and Veteran’s Affairs Director Joe Sabol.

Upon receiving the keys of the deluxe unit from Shessler, John Hedley, said “on behalf of Welcome Home Veterans, I want to thank you for this donation.”

With a smile, he jokingly said he was going to drive it home and check it out after which he told the group, “This is great. We will find a needy veteran to give this to, and it will be most appreciated.”