The members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas, Inc. celebrated their national 66th Founders’ Day by attending church services Feb. 12 with Phyllis Alexander at Watkins Chapel AME Zion Church in Mooresville. It was noted by member Beatrice Spaulding that “we go on the second Sunday each year to worship with one of our sisters.” The organization was founded Feb. 5, 1957. In memory of the organization’s two co-founders, Dora R. Mason and Mary Q. Moore, the local chapter presented the church with a monetary donation. Members pictured are seated, from left, Phyllis Alexander, Marilyn Garner and Rosie Bailey; and standing, from left, Beatrice Spaulding, Monica Otabor, Mildred Phifer, Betty Miller and Elaine Flowe.