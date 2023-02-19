The members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas, Inc. celebrated their national 66th Founders’ Day by attending church services Feb. 12 with Phyllis Alexander at Watkins Chapel AME Zion Church in Mooresville. It was noted by member Beatrice Spaulding that “we go on the second Sunday each year to worship with one of our sisters.” The organization was founded Feb. 5, 1957. In memory of the organization’s two co-founders, Dora R. Mason and Mary Q. Moore, the local chapter presented the church with a monetary donation. Members pictured are seated, from left, Phyllis Alexander, Marilyn Garner and Rosie Bailey; and standing, from left, Beatrice Spaulding, Monica Otabor, Mildred Phifer, Betty Miller and Elaine Flowe.
alert top story
Local Las Amigas celebrate Founder's Day
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. Feb. 5-11.
Authorities are searching for a 77-year-old Mooresville man who suffers from severe dementia and has not been seen since leaving his Delaney L…
Douglas Slater, 77, who was reported missing around 4:18 a.m., has been located, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.
Keira Rush, a Mooresville resident, recently headed to San Francisco, California, to begin an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ …
A Mooresville man died Wednesday evening when the scooter he was operating struck a utility pole.