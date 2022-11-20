Local Las Amigas chapter donates to Pink House

In order to assist the Carolina Breast Friends, Pink House, located in Charlotte, members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. purchased donations for their comfort bags so the organization can, in turn, offer support and resources to women within the Charlotte and surrounding areas, including Mooresville.

Beatrice Spaulding, a member of the local Las Amigas, presented the donations during a recent visit to the Pink House on behalf of the Mooresville chapter.

Special items needed and provided by the group included sensitive toothpaste, adult soft toothbrushes, fragrance free hand sanitizer, fragrance, sulfate and paraben free lotion, travel size first aid kits, tissue packets, sugar free mints or gum, pink socks, 12 month calendars, puzzle books, journals, sensitive skin body wash or soap, sanitizing hand wipes, travel size disinfectant, paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant spray, Lysol or Clorox wipes, trash bags and paper plates.

In an email, it was noted that the group was “collecting items to help comfort breast cancer survivors to uplift their spirits. The bags are given to breast cancer patients no matter where they are in their journey to help them better cope with their diagnosis and treatment plan.”

According to their website, the Pink House was “established in November 2003 by Kristy Adams-Ebel. Carolina Breast Friends, aka the Pink House, is a nonprofit 501c3 organization committed to uniting and helping women and men with breast cancer at any point in their survival journey. The organization centers around creating an educational and social outlet for women and men with breast cancer to unite in courage and care.”