Local Las Amigas Chapter shares with community

Members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas spent a day being a blessing in the community by donating items to several schools and nonprofits.

After the completion of the annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant, held in October and which serves as a fundraiser, the chapter is able to sponsor programs in the community, offer scholarships and provide donations to service agencies.

On Nov. 10, the members participated in a day of sharing and caring in the Mooresville community by visiting Park View and South Elementary schools and giving a donation of schools supplies to each.

They also gave a monetary donation and baby formula to the Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman and provided boxed, sectional plates and trash bags to FeedNC.