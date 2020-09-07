Local Lions Club members receive special awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven members from the South Iredell Lions Club located at 630 Brawley School Road, received from the Melvin Jones Fellow Humanitarian Award Lions International, the highest of Lions Club honors. The local club also received a special honor for all 100% membership have received the Melvin Jones Award.

The South Iredell Lions Club was chartered in 1961 and sponsored by the Mooresville Lions Club. The club has always been active in the district, at Camp Dogwood for the blind and North Carolina Lions projects.

Club project have included, assisting with thousands of pairs of used eye glasses that are professionally refurbished and distributed to third world countries, two annual barbecues, brooms/light bulb sales, local projects along with the Williams/Transco Carolina Classic Golf Tournament. All proceeds from these fundraisers are credited to Camp Dogwood and to local/international projects.