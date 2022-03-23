Local nurse recognized with Daisy Award

A nurse at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has been recognized with the prestigious DAISY Foundation Award. Becky DeLucia, MSN, RN, critical care unit, is the recipient of the DAISY Award for the fourth quarter 2021. The DAISY Foundation’s goal is recognition for the efforts of extraordinary nurses.

The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.

Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Each quarter, nurses are nominated by hospital associates, visitors and patients and then chosen by Lake Norman Regional’s Nursing Leadership Council and Nursing Administration to receive The DAISY Award. At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues that include fellow nurses, physicians, patients and visitors, the honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an “extraordinary nurse.”