Local Olympians bring home the medals

Members of the Special Olympics-Lake Norman team brought back a large number of medals from the State Games held June 3-5 in Raleigh.
“We had a great time at state games, and our participants were amazing,” shared Lynn Hegedus, therapeutic recreation program specialist.
The athletes participated in both team and individual competitions including basketball, powerlifting, bowling and swimming. Each division included athletes from all over North Carolina, Hegedus noted.
The local basketball team won three of their five games to bring home a bronze metal. It was noted that they played another team with a 7’1” player. Basketball in the State Games is divisioned by event – skills, 3 on 3 and 5 on 5. The Lake Norman team played 5 on 5 full court with a maximum of eight players.
Powerlifting is divisioned by the athlete’s weight class and gender. Divisions and Lake Norman winners are as follows:
People are also reading…
Division 1
Sam: squat 132.3, silver; bench 88.2, silver; deadlift 231.5, gold; and an overall silver
Reece: squat 203.9, gold; bench 154.3, gold; deadlift, 259; silver; and an overall gold
Division 2
Eli: squat 226, silver; bench 170.9, fourth; deadlift 264.6, bronze; and an overall bronze
Seth: squat 187.4, fourth; bench 170.9, gold; deadlift 286.6, gold; and an overall silver
Division 3
Bryce: squat 165.3, bronze; bench 126.8, bronze; deadlift 248, bronze; and an overall bronze
Joseph: squat 325.2, silver; bench 226, gold; deadlift 424.4, silver; and an overall gold
Joseph, it was noted, when looking at athlete weight vs. weight lifted, lifted the highest ratio in the entire state and deadlifted the largest weight in the entire state for all divisions.
Bowling is divisioned by event — singles, doubles or team — and their averages prior to state competition.
In doubles, the Lake Norman Good Times duo of Danny W. and Denise brought home silver in their division. Lake Norman Dyno-myte pair of James and John brought home bronze in their division. The Lake Norman Wave Makers doubles of Maddie and Tyler brought home 4th in their division.
Swimming is divisioned by event, age, gender and ability levels. Local athletes, their categories and placements are as follows:
Katelyn: 50 back, silver; and 50 free, fourth
Lucy: (unified partner), 50 free, DQ ME; and 25 back, fourth
Stephen: 50 back, silver; and 100 free, gold
Carrie: 50 back, gold; and 50 free, gold;
Javon: (unified partner), 100 free, bronze; and 50 free, silver
Jamarion: (unified partner), 50 back, gold; and 50 free, gold
Bailey: 50 back, gold; and 50 free, bronze
Kristen: 50 free, gold; and 25 back, gold
Danny M.: 100 free, fifth; and 50 free, silver
Jordan: 50 back, silver; and 100 free, fourth
Nathan: 25 kick, gold; and 25 assist, gold
Astin: 50 back, silver; and 50 free, gold
Amber: 100 free, gold; and 50 free, gold
Rain: 25 free, gold; and 25 kick, silver
Note: A DQ ME is when an athlete is disqualified for swimming more than 30% faster than any of their times that were submitted from practices. It’s considered a disqualification due to maximum effort.