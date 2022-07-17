Local Olympians bring home the medals

Members of the Special Olympics-Lake Norman team brought back a large number of medals from the State Games held June 3-5 in Raleigh.

“We had a great time at state games, and our participants were amazing,” shared Lynn Hegedus, therapeutic recreation program specialist.

The athletes participated in both team and individual competitions including basketball, powerlifting, bowling and swimming. Each division included athletes from all over North Carolina, Hegedus noted.

The local basketball team won three of their five games to bring home a bronze metal. It was noted that they played another team with a 7’1” player. Basketball in the State Games is divisioned by event – skills, 3 on 3 and 5 on 5. The Lake Norman team played 5 on 5 full court with a maximum of eight players.

Powerlifting is divisioned by the athlete’s weight class and gender. Divisions and Lake Norman winners are as follows:

Division 1

Sam: squat 132.3, silver; bench 88.2, silver; deadlift 231.5, gold; and an overall silver

Reece: squat 203.9, gold; bench 154.3, gold; deadlift, 259; silver; and an overall gold

Division 2

Eli: squat 226, silver; bench 170.9, fourth; deadlift 264.6, bronze; and an overall bronze

Seth: squat 187.4, fourth; bench 170.9, gold; deadlift 286.6, gold; and an overall silver

Division 3

Bryce: squat 165.3, bronze; bench 126.8, bronze; deadlift 248, bronze; and an overall bronze

Joseph: squat 325.2, silver; bench 226, gold; deadlift 424.4, silver; and an overall gold

Joseph, it was noted, when looking at athlete weight vs. weight lifted, lifted the highest ratio in the entire state and deadlifted the largest weight in the entire state for all divisions.

Bowling is divisioned by event — singles, doubles or team — and their averages prior to state competition.

In doubles, the Lake Norman Good Times duo of Danny W. and Denise brought home silver in their division. Lake Norman Dyno-myte pair of James and John brought home bronze in their division. The Lake Norman Wave Makers doubles of Maddie and Tyler brought home 4th in their division.

Swimming is divisioned by event, age, gender and ability levels. Local athletes, their categories and placements are as follows:

Katelyn: 50 back, silver; and 50 free, fourth

Lucy: (unified partner), 50 free, DQ ME; and 25 back, fourth

Stephen: 50 back, silver; and 100 free, gold

Carrie: 50 back, gold; and 50 free, gold;

Javon: (unified partner), 100 free, bronze; and 50 free, silver

Jamarion: (unified partner), 50 back, gold; and 50 free, gold

Bailey: 50 back, gold; and 50 free, bronze

Kristen: 50 free, gold; and 25 back, gold

Danny M.: 100 free, fifth; and 50 free, silver

Jordan: 50 back, silver; and 100 free, fourth

Nathan: 25 kick, gold; and 25 assist, gold

Astin: 50 back, silver; and 50 free, gold

Amber: 100 free, gold; and 50 free, gold

Rain: 25 free, gold; and 25 kick, silver

Note: A DQ ME is when an athlete is disqualified for swimming more than 30% faster than any of their times that were submitted from practices. It’s considered a disqualification due to maximum effort.