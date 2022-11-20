Local organizations receive donations from auxiliary

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has named the 2022 recipients of the annual Charitable Giving Program. Three area organizations were chosen for the valuable services each provides in the greater Mooresville and Lake Norman area who are experiencing hardship or challenges in their lives.

The 2022 recipients include HealthReach Community Clinic, Mooresville Area Christian Mission and Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. Auxiliary President Victoria Knarr and President-Elect Nancy Gutowski have notified the organizations and are mailing the checks just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This is the 15th consecutive year for the auxiliary’s Charitable Giving Program where the volunteers donate, through their fundraising efforts, thousands of dollars annually to community organizations. These community donations are in addition to the annual student scholarships given by the auxiliary.

For information regarding the hospital’s Volunteer Auxiliary, visit the hospital’s website, www.LNRMC.com.