Local organizations receive donations from the hospital’s volunteer auxiliary
11-11 volunteer

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center's Volunteer Auxiliary president Carol Pentol (left) and president-elect Victoria Knarr display charitable donations to be mailed to this year's recipients.

 Photo used with permission

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has named the 2020 recipients of its annual charitable giving program. Three area organizations were chosen for the valuable services each provides in the greater Mooresville and Lake Norman area for those who are experiencing hardship or challenges in their lives.

The 2020 recipients include HealthReach Community Clinic, the Mooresville/Lake Norman Christian Mission and Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. Auxiliary president, Carol Pentol, and president-elect, Victoria Knarr, have notified the organizations and will be mailing the checks just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This is the 13th consecutive year for the hospital auxiliary’s charitable giving program where the volunteers donate, through their fundraising efforts, thousands of dollars annually to community organizations. These community donations are in addition to the annual student scholarships given by the auxiliary.

For information regarding the Volunteer Auxiliary, visit the hospital’s website at www.LNRMC.com.

