Local physician encourages healthy loss of pandemic pounds

As the days get longer and more of our community is opening up, a local physician is encouraging her patients to reverse the extra pounds they may have added over the past year of the pandemic. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, M.D., family medicine with Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks, says it’s a great time to get back on track with healthy habits and shed that extra weight.

“Although it may not be easy and can often take a little time, it is important to lose those extra pounds now to reverse those weight gains for the betterment of long-term health,” says Hicks-Thibodeau.

A recent study by the University of California, San Francisco, confirmed what many of our scales and wardrobes have already shown us — lower activity levels and increased snacking and overeating have added up, and not for the better. The study found significant increases in weight of roughly a pound and a half gained per month following the shelter in place orders of last spring.

Even before the pandemic, CDC data from 2017-18 showed that 30-35% or more of the adults in North Carolina had obesity. Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher; obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 or higher.