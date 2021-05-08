Local physician encourages healthy loss of pandemic pounds

As the days get longer and more of our community is opening up, a local physician is encouraging her patients to reverse the extra pounds they may have added over the past year of the pandemic. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, M.D., family medicine with Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks, says it’s a great time to get back on track with healthy habits and shed that extra weight.
“Although it may not be easy and can often take a little time, it is important to lose those extra pounds now to reverse those weight gains for the betterment of long-term health,” says Hicks-Thibodeau.
A recent study by the University of California, San Francisco, confirmed what many of our scales and wardrobes have already shown us — lower activity levels and increased snacking and overeating have added up, and not for the better. The study found significant increases in weight of roughly a pound and a half gained per month following the shelter in place orders of last spring.
Even before the pandemic, CDC data from 2017-18 showed that 30-35% or more of the adults in North Carolina had obesity. Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher; obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 or higher.
Extra pounds can increase your risk for many serious diseases and health conditions that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death. Overweight can lead to high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, high blood cholesterol, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, many types of cancer and other concerns.
“Each person’s situation should be reviewed by their primary care physician to establish a healthy plan of exercise and an appropriate, healthy diet to lose extra weight” Hicks-Thibodeau further states.
According to the National Institutes of Health, strategies for weight loss and weight maintenance include dietary changes, physical activity, behavior therapy, pharmacotherapy and surgery. Your primary care physician can help you determine what course of action can support your health objectives.
Hicks-Thibodeau’s practice has put a number of precautions in place to ensure a safe environment for your appointment. These include masking of all patients and providers, checking the temperature of all clinic visitors and screening clinic staff, asking that only the patient comes in, and enhanced cleaning of commonly touched surfaces.
