Local pizzeria named as leading pizza choice

Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site from Hearst.

In “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State,” Delish names Alino in Mooresville as North Carolina’s leading choice for your pizza needs. It is located at 500 S. Main St., Mooresville.

The story highlights Foursquare’s top-rated pizzerias in each state. One Foursquare user proclaimed Alino “the most authentic pizza I’ve had in NC.”

The restaurant has become a mainstay on Mooresville’s Main Street following its opening in 2015, known for Neapolitan pizza made from the best ingredients. Alino previously won Normy Awards for best pizza and best family restaurant. Normy Awards honor Lake Norman area businesses.

Pizzas range from the Margherita, with fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic and basil, to the Personalizzare with artichokes, cremini mushrooms, sweet peppers, spicy peppers, carmelized cipolline onions, cherry tomatoes, spicy salami, pepperoni, ham and sausage.

Alino’s sister restaurant, The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, recently received a national shout-out in MSN.com for the state’s best cheeseburger.