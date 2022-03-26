Local production of 'Annie Jr.' showcases talented youth

Center Stage Alliance is proud to present the musical, “Annie Jr.,” opening this week at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School. The cast is comprised of local children, ages 5-18, who have spent the last several months learning songs, dance, acting and theatre etiquette.

The shows are scheduled for March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m. On April 2, the matinee is at 2 p.m. with the final show at 7 p.m. Advanced tickets are $15 on the website, www.centerstagealliance.org, or $20 cash at the door. Student tickets are half price with the donation of canned food to be given to Fifth Street Ministries. School codes for half-priced tickets are available on the website.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical, “Annie Jr.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

“Annie Jr.” is directed by Marsha Angell and Danielle Abbott, and the music director is Lisa Matthews.

“We have such a great group of young people working on putting together a wonderful production. They have learned so much the last several weeks and I can’t wait for their family and friends to see their hard work come to life,” said Angell.

“The large majority of our cast has never set foot on a stage in this capacity,” Angell continued. “They have poured their heart and soul into this production and I can’t wait for everyone to see the fruit of their efforts.”

“Annie Jr.” would not be possible without the support of show sponsors Griffin Insurance, Iredell Health System, Griffin Law, PLLC, Betty’s School of Dance, Iredell Free News, and more.

Center Stage Alliance, a newly formed 501(c)(3) community theatre group focused on youth education and community theatre, has a mission to create and unite through the arts. According to the website, “Center Stage Alliance is bringing our youth and the arts together, expanding knowledge in each area and creating quality group performances, projects, and shows for our community. Students receive professional training in the arts and learn we can focus on individual growth while simultaneously working, united, towards a greater cause.”

In their first year of operation, Center Stage provided a summer and fall session of art and theater classes for our local youth, as well as sold out their inaugural show in November 2021, “Dearly Beloved.” Center Stage Alliance is thrilled to present their first children’s musical, “Annie Jr.”