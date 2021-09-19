Local Quilts of Valor chapter awards quilts to veterans

Windsor served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-75 and trained in communications.

Orbison served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-68. Trained as a Marine engineer, he was assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fort Houston, Virginia.

Bronson served in the U.S. Army from 1954-57 and in the Reserves from 1957-62. He served at Herzo Base, Germany, and Fort Devons, Massachusetts.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was started in early 2003 by a quilter named Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq as a Humvee gunner. One night Roberts had a dream where she saw her son and his fellow comrades wrapped in quilts, being comforted from the ravages of war.

With that vision and the help of a few fellow quilters, she started sewing in her living room. The first QOV was awarded to an injured veteran from Operation Iraqi Freedom in November 2003. Since that time, the mission of QOV has evolved to include all active-duty members and veterans of our armed forces who have been touched by war.

There are now QOV chapters in all 50 states with Grateful Quilters of Mooresville being one of those chapters. Sharon Bormann serves as the group leader.

As of July 31 of this year, 278,847 Quilts of Valor have been awarded nationwide.

In making the presentation of the quilts, it is noted to the recipients that “the quilt brings the veteran a three-part message: “first, we honor you for your service in our armed forces. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve in time of peace or conflict; secondly, our quilters realize that freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication of men and women like you and this quilt says thank you for your sacrifice and your willingness to lay down your life for our country; and thirdly, this quilt is meant to comfort you as you are forever in our thoughts and our hearts.”