Local resident receives prestigious National Exchange award

Helping to pay tribute to the great men and women of Exchange is why the Court of Honor was established and, according to the National Exchange Club’s website, “to be nominated and inducted into this court is the highest and most lasting recognition an Exchange member can receive.”
During a session of the National Exchange Club’s Convention, which was held virtually July 25, an announcement was made of the induction of one of Mooresville’s own members, Barbara Orr, into the Court of Honor.
Receiving the honor was a complete surprise to Orr, who learned about it when it was announced during the convention.
“Needless to say I was completely surprised and extremely honored to be inducted into the National Exchange Club Court of Honor,” said Orr. “My appreciation is extended to the leadership and to all the club members of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman for their hard work and their dedication to ‘Exchange Strong’ and for submitting my name for this prestigious award.”
Nominated for the award by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, Orr is the only remaining charter member of the noon club, which was chartered Feb. 26, 1991. She is also a charter member of the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville-Lake Norman and has served as president of both clubs.
Orr has served as president and treasurer of the North Carolina District and a Region 10 vice president of the National Exchange Club. She is currently serving on the national board of directors as treasurer.
She has served both her clubs and district in multiple positions over the years and has helped build six Exchange Clubs — Pine Lake Prep Excel Club, Gaston Exchange Club, Exchange Club of Iredell County, Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville-Lake Norman, North Mecklenburg Exchange Club and the Statesville Exchange Club.
Orr has also sponsored 47 members into Exchange over the years and has attended 27 National Conventions across the United States.
In 2019 at the National Convention in Norfolk, Va., she was selected as the Volunteer Field Representative of the Year.
Orr moved to Iredell County in 1989 and began her CPA practice. She has been involved in the local Exchange Club since its 1991 charter helping to serve the community.
“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to work with all my Exchange Club members as we work toward our mission of inspiring communities to become a better place to live and to fulfill even a higher calling in ‘Unity for Service,’ (the club’s motto)” said Orr. “These are our values, and I certainly stand on all their shoulders for this high honor and want to thank each and every one of them for their confidence in me to have my name submitted to the National Court of Honor. I thank them for their outstanding service to our community.”
The Court of Honor, according to the National Exchange website, is formed by the three wings of the National headquarters building in Toledo, Ohio and was established in 1957. A statue entitled, “Birth of the Atomic Age,” created by sculptor Marshall Fredericks, stands in a reflecting pool with fountains. Inductees’ names are inscribed on several large granite pylons located at the rear of the court.
The website noted that “there are more than 90 names inscribed on the Court of Honor pylons, including Charles Berkey, the founder of Exchange; Dr. Edward R. North Jr., founder of the National Exchange Club Foundation for the Prevention of Child Abuse; Thomas L. Bailey, author of the Covenant of Service; and Herold M. Harter, who served as Exchange’s national secretary for 44 years.”
Induction into the Court of Honor is by nomination and review only. Candidates selected for induction are invited to a ceremony where their permanently inscribed names are unveiled. This year’s induction is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the National Exchange Club Headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.
