Local resident wins Mrs. Cosmos International 2021 title

On July 10, Katy Clatterbaugh of Mooresville was crowned Mrs. Cosmos International 2021 at The Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate. As the new Mrs. Cosmos International, Clatterbaugh will represent married women throughout the world as she travels and supports the community as a representative of the Cosmos Pageants System.
Throughout their weeklong stay at the resort, delegates across all age divisions competed in national and international title divisions. Each delegate’s overall score came from the areas of evening gown, interview, swimsuit, physical fitness and onstage question.
Clatterbaugh’s press style presentation was based on her personal platform, “Stand Up, Speak Out Against Domestic Violence.” Once a victim of domestic abuse, she takes an active stand in the fight to end domestic violence. She knows firsthand the importance that awareness and education play in ending or preventing an abusive relationship. As Mrs. Cosmos International, Clatterbaugh partners with schools and organizations to put programs in place throughout the world that teach young adults the early signs of intimate partner abuse and provides resources to those in need.
Clatterbaugh is the proud wife to her husband, Chad, and mother to their seven-year-old son Camden. With a heart to serve, she is an active leader in her community. She is the recipient of the bronze level Presidential Volunteer Service Award and regularly volunteers with organizations like The Jamie Kimble Foundation, The Kindness Cupboard and FeedNC. As host of The Joyful Life, a podcast dedicated to empowering women worldwide, Clatterbaugh shares inspirational stories that will empower one to live an inspired, authentic life you love. She helps her listeners rediscover their deepest passions and ignites the fire needed to make them happen.
Those interested in learning more about the Cosmos Pageants system, visit www.misscosmosunitedstates.com or email info@cosmospageants.com.