Local restaurants help in effort to feed Ukranian refugees

Buy a meal and help Ukrainian refugees.

It has been announced that The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden will donate funds from all sales March 8 to World Central Kitchen toward relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

Alino Pizzeria will donate funds from all sales March 9 to World Central Kitchen for the same cause.

A nonprofit founded by Chef Jose Andres in 2010, World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.

The WCK team is serving fresh meals to refugees in Ukraine, Poland and Romania fleeing the war and will expand efforts into Moldova and Hungary. As of Wednesday morning, the UN Refugee Agency estimated about 660,000 refugees have left Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion.

The restaurants will also match the total amount in sales from those designated days toward their contribution to World Central Kitchen.

Both restaurants are located in Mooresville at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St. Hours on Tuesday and Wednesday will be from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.