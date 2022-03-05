Local restaurants help in effort to feed Ukranian refugees

Buy a meal and help Ukrainian refugees.
It has been announced that The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden will donate funds from all sales March 8 to World Central Kitchen toward relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.
Alino Pizzeria will donate funds from all sales March 9 to World Central Kitchen for the same cause.
A nonprofit founded by Chef Jose Andres in 2010, World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.
The WCK team is serving fresh meals to refugees in Ukraine, Poland and Romania fleeing the war and will expand efforts into Moldova and Hungary. As of Wednesday morning, the UN Refugee Agency estimated about 660,000 refugees have left Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion.
The restaurants will also match the total amount in sales from those designated days toward their contribution to World Central Kitchen.
Both restaurants are located in Mooresville at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St. Hours on Tuesday and Wednesday will be from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“Everyone is looking for a way to help the Ukrainian people right now,” said Michal Bay, owner of both restaurants. “We admire Chef Andres. World Central Kitchen is feeding people whose lives have been torn apart by the war. We wanted to help.
Alino is known for Neapolitan-style pizza from the best ingredients, prepared simply. In September, Delish named Alino as “The Pizzeria Everyone is Obsessed with In Your State.”
The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden serves up the best cheeseburger in North Carolina, according to MSN.com.
Alino Pizzeria has previously given away about 9,700 complimentary pizzas on COVID Heroes Appreciation Days, and Barcelona Burger gave away nearly 2,000 complimentary meals in October to COVID heroes.