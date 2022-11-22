Local Rotary club honors veterans at breakfast

The Top of the Lake Rotary Club hosted veterans with a free breakfast honoring those who served. Scheduled for Nov. 10 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., the gathering was held at the American Legion Hall at 1450 Main St., Mooresville.

About 100 attended the special event, which featured Bob McKillop, former head basketball coach of the Davidson College Wildcats, as the guest speaker.

During the program, it was noted that McKillop “told stories of the selflessness of two of his very successful players, Matt McKillop and Stephen Curry. When asked if he would do anything different, McKillop said that he would ‘love more.’”

Also on hand for the special event was Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, who addressed the crowd.

Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization, noted that the Top of the Lake Rotary Club deems this annual event as one of their favorites.

“We are so happy to give back in our small way to a wonderful group of people who have given so much of their lives to protect our freedom,” he said. “It’s the least we can do.”

The club meets every Thursday, except the fifth Thursday from 8-9:15 a.m. at the fellowship hall at Williamsons Chapel United Methodist Church. Note the new location. All are invited to attend.