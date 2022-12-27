Local Shriners holding Christmas tree pickup

Lake Norman and Lincolnton Shriners will hold a Christmas tree pickup to raise funds for the organization.

The pickup will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 7 and the pickup areas are Mooresville, Troutman, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville and Lincoln County.

The group is asking for a $20 donation but any gift will be accepted. PayPal, cash or check are accepted.

Trees will be placed in Lake Norman to enhance the fishing habitat. All net proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospital.

Please remove all lights, ornaments and stands and place the tree outside on the scheduled pickup date.

To arrange for a pickup, visit www.lknshrineclub.com and click on the Christmas tree sign up form.