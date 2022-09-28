Local square dance club to hold open house

The Mooresville Spinning Moors Square Dance Club will host an open house dance at the War Memorial Building at 220 N. Maple St. Free and open to the public, the event will take place Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Ball Room. Not only are adults invited, but also older children interested in learning to dance can come and join in the fun with their parents.

Western square dancing is the world’s greatest social mixer, using a non-alcoholic stimulant called “fun” and “fellowship.” It is friendship set to music bringing joy, happiness and companionship to many lives. Most dances are held at churches, civic centers or community buildings. Square dancing provides excellent exercise combined with fun. It is family friendly, no experience is necessary, two left-footers are welcomed and it is a good stress reliever.

Is square dancing good for you? With its spins, turns, arm and leg movements, square dancing can be as good as any other regular exercise activity and definitely more fun. It is not competitive, so everyone who participates is a winner. Square dancing provides the health benefits of walking, the mental stimulation of a chess game and fun of moving to music, all rolled into one, just like an aerobic workout. It is economical also, less than $5 per person for an evening of entertainment.

One of many square dance clubs in North Carolina, the Spinning Moors have been dancing in Mooresville since 1977. For more information, call Tommy and Brenda Honeycutt at 704-857-9681 or Pat Oestreich at 704-664-4590.