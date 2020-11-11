Local student, Citadel Class of 2021, wears the ring

Adam Clancy of Mooresville joins the thousands of alumni who proudly wear The Citadel ring.

The seniors of the Class of 2021 were celebrated with a traditional ring presentation ceremony Sept. 25 in McAlister Field House, attended by the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, Veteran and Active Duty students.

Attendance at the ceremony was restricted to only ring-eligible seniors due to the need for social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the event included the same rich traditions that recipients anticipated for this important milestone.

“Our seniors deserve every bit of pageantry for earning their much anticipated rings as every other member of the Long Grey Line who came before them,” said Commandant of Cadets Capt. Geno Paluso. “While we wish we could provide everything we would normally on a Parents Weekend, we are pleased to be able to provide this in-person ring ceremony for the class of 2021.

