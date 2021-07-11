 Skip to main content
Local student receives A.C.E. Award
alert top story
Local student receives A.C.E. Award

7-11 ace award
Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

During the June 10 meeting of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, a number of awards were presented. One of these included the A.C.E. (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) Award Scholarship, which, according to the National Exchange website, “recognizes high school students who have made a dramatic change during their high school years. These changes have enabled the students to overcome adversities and prepare for graduation.” This year’s recipient, Teresa Flynn, is a 2021 graduate of Mooresville High School. She plans to attend Surry Community College and study education with a focus on art so she can “show children how to be free and happy through art.” Flynn, center, was presented with a check for $3,000 from the club and is pictured with Karen Fisher, left, chair of the club’s youth committee and Kyndra Heck, who chaired the A.C.E. Award this year.

