Local students named Morehead-Cain Scholars

This fall, two students with local ties will be among the 75 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from across North Carolina, the U.S. and the world who will begin their undergraduate careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

These two area students are Isabella Ann “Ella” Larson and Montgomery Case Maddox.

Larson is the daughter of Christy and Kenneth Larson, of Mooresville. She will graduate this spring from the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics at Durham. There she serves as co-founder and co-president of the Middle Eastern Cultures Club and as a humanities teaching assistant and is founder and teacher of Roma Studies Forum. In the academic environment, she’s involved in linguistics, studying Chinese, Spanish and Latin. She spends much of her time outside of the classroom empowering young adults as the head of the Cultural Advisory Council at her local library, creating programs to educate and engage local youth and young adults.

As an alumna, ambassador, and conversation guide for NewGen Peacebuilders, she also promotes tolerance, understanding and peace building skills in her local community.

Another of Larson’s passions is local sustainability, which she pursues by organizing projects for her school’s Student Environmental Education Coalition, initiating a mask recycling program on her school campus, renovating her school’s native plant garden, contacting politicians about pressing climate change issues and even rescuing a grounded baby bat.

At Carolina, she is interested in studying environmental sciences and linguistics on the pre-medicine track, in hopes of becoming an integrative medicine practitioner.

Maddox is the son of Renee and Jeremy Maddox, of Huntersville. He will graduate this spring from Pine Lake Preparatory at Mooresville, where he serves as student body president, Model UN co-president, Mu Alpha Theta co-president and Special Olympics vice president.

In the Model UN, Maddox has pursued his aspirations in diplomacy and was named outstanding delegate at his most recent conference at Chapel Hill. Through Mu Alpha Theta and Special Olympics, he has devoted his efforts to allowing students to find opportunities as tutors and serving at Special Olympics activities. Outside of school, he competes in cross-country and track and field.

At Carolina, he is interested in studying global studies with a political focus and economics.

The scholarship’s Class of 2026 includes 41 scholars from North Carolina, 34 from other states and territories and 10 international scholars from Canada, India, South Sudan, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

The Morehead-Cain program brings together a thriving cohort of thinkers, leaders, dreamers, creators and adventurers and provides them the tools to set their potential free. In addition to fully funded studies at one of America’s foremost public research universities, scholars gain access to a network of peers and mentors, challenging internships and summer experiences and an opportunity to travel the world.

“Morehead-Cain identifies, accelerates and connects the most promising young leaders of all backgrounds,” Chris Bradford, president of the Morehead-Cain Foundation, said. “We are proud to welcome another class of young leaders that embodies a rare combination of potential, principle and purpose.”

Morehead-Cain Scholars regularly earn distinguished national and international scholarships for graduate study, including the Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University and Gates Cambridge Scholarship at the University of Cambridge in England; the Luce, Marshall and Truman scholarships for overseas and domestic study; the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship at Stanford University; and the McCall MacBain Scholarship at McGill University in Canada. In 2021, for the first time in UNC-Chapel Hill’s history, three students — all Morehead-Cain Scholars — received the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship in the same year.