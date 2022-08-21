Local veteran organizations to benefit from golf tournament

It is almost time for the 13th annual Tee Off For A Veteran golf tournament that supports local organizations for veterans including Welcome Home Veterans, Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, Soul to Soles Connection and Saving Grace K-9.

“We are looking to help several more local veteran organizations this year,” said tournament founder and director Bryan Holliday.

The tournament will be held on two separate days, Sept. 17 and 18, “to accommodate both busy schedules and demand,” as was noted in an email from Holliday.

The event will be a four man Captains Choice format, and will be played at The Warrior Golf Club, 1300 Lake Wright Road in China Grove. Holliday shared that they are expecting a full tournament of 288 golfers, 144 per day.

Sponsors for the tournament are Bestco of Mooresville, presenting sponsor, and Sweet Dreams, which will be donating $50 gift cards for each player.

While spots to play in the tournament are filling quickly, it was noted, there are additional opportunities to share and be a part of the event. Sponsorships remain available, and donations for the silent auction can still be made as well. Those wishing to make a monetary donation may do so by venmo @TOFAV or Zelle at 704-408-6162.

Various awards will be presented during the tournament including first place gross score and first and second place teams with best score including games. Other awards will be longest drive and closets to the pin on all 5-par 3’s.

The silent auction, which is open to everyone whether playing or not, will close at the beginning of the awards ceremony and those winning the items can pay for them on the day of the event or pay and pick them up prior to Sept. 30.

Holliday expressed his thanks to all those who have helped prepare for this special event as he said it “could not have been a success without the help of volunteers, my wife Kate, Dana Pape and Katie Stankiewicz.”

For those with questions or needing additional information, contact Holliday either by calling him at 704-408-6162 or email bkhollidaync@gmail.com.