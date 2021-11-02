Local Veterans Day activities abound

The emphasis of this year’s Veterans Day will be on those who served, as organizers shared, “any veteran who provided any support anywhere in the ‘sandbox,’” including all veterans from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Desert Storm, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others.

Veterans serving in these wars will participate in the parade as one unit and are encouraged to contact Jim Kiger at Welcome Home Veterans at 704-663-0488 if they are able to be a part of the special event.

In recognition of Veterans Day, the Top of the Lake Rotary will honor local veterans with a free with a dine-in breakfast catered by Victory Lanes. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the American Legion Hall, 1450 N. Main St., Mooresville. Breakfast will also be provided for one guest of each veteran. An RSVP is required by Nov. 8 and can be found at http://victorylanes.com/.../top-of-the-lake-rotary.../form.

Veterans are invited to attend a luncheon Nov. 13. This drive-thru event, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, will be held in the parking lot at Richard’s Coffee Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables will also be placed outside for those wishing to eat there. Veterans will be treated to a free barbecue lunch, but in order for the club to plan appropriately, those attending are asked to RSVP by Nov. 3 to rsvponug@gmail.com.