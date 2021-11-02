Local Veterans Day activities abound

To celebrate our veterans, a number of events have been planned, and the community is encouraged to join in celebrating those who have and continue to serve.
A virtual Home for our Heroes 5K will begin the activities Saturday with proceeds benefiting veterans through local charities. Sign-up to receive a T-shirt has passed; however those still wishing to register for the race may do so by Saturday by visiting the website at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/NC/Mooresville/HomeforOurHeroes5k.
On Monday, there will be a flag processional and ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk will begin at Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum at Richard’s Coffee Shop and go to town hall for the ceremony.
A blood drive has been planned for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in front of Richard's Coffee Shop, just look for the big red bus. Appointments are encouraged. Visit https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now sponsor code #66302.
Also on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a veterans job and resource fair has been planned. It will be held at the NCWorks Career Center, 133 Island Ford Road, Statesville.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, VFW Post 66 will be sponsoring a memorial ceremony at Glenwood Memorial Park, 273 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, beginning at 11 a.m.
Activities will continue Nov. 11 with a veterans parade, kicking off at 1 p.m. The parade will make its way in downtown Mooresville with all veterans and anyone wishing to show their patriotism invited to participate.
The emphasis of this year’s Veterans Day will be on those who served, as organizers shared, “any veteran who provided any support anywhere in the ‘sandbox,’” including all veterans from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Desert Storm, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others.
Veterans serving in these wars will participate in the parade as one unit and are encouraged to contact Jim Kiger at Welcome Home Veterans at 704-663-0488 if they are able to be a part of the special event.
In recognition of Veterans Day, the Top of the Lake Rotary will honor local veterans with a free with a dine-in breakfast catered by Victory Lanes. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the American Legion Hall, 1450 N. Main St., Mooresville. Breakfast will also be provided for one guest of each veteran. An RSVP is required by Nov. 8 and can be found at http://victorylanes.com/.../top-of-the-lake-rotary.../form.
Veterans are invited to attend a luncheon Nov. 13. This drive-thru event, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, will be held in the parking lot at Richard’s Coffee Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables will also be placed outside for those wishing to eat there. Veterans will be treated to a free barbecue lunch, but in order for the club to plan appropriately, those attending are asked to RSVP by Nov. 3 to rsvponug@gmail.com.