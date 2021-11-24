 Skip to main content
Local veterans honored by Top of the Lake Rotary Club
Local veterans honored by Top of the Lake Rotary Club

The Top of the Lake Rotary Club treated 120 veterans to a free breakfast, catered by Victory Lanes Entertainment Center, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Post 66, 1450 N. Main St., Mooresville.

Boen Nutting, president of the organization, said, “Top of the Lake Rotary Club is proud to serve our veterans every year. Holding the event at the American Legion in Mooresville this year was a huge success and a great opportunity to meet new people, fellowship and honor our veterans.”

The local club meets for meets for breakfast every Thursday morning at 8:15 at Victory Lanes Bowling Center in Mooresville. “We are over 40 members strong and work hard to give back to our community,” said Nutting.

