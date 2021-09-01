Local youth celebrates birthday with drive-by event

Nate Maddocks of Mooresville turned 10 years old Aug. 24.

While a birthday party had been scheduled to celebrate the special occasion, those plans had to be changed due to his contracting COVID-19. Nevertheless, friends from St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church wanted to remember him and decided to go forward with a party for Nate; however, the event took on a slightly different look as they surprised him with a drive-by birthday celebration complete with presents, cards and balloons.

About 15 cars passed by the Maddocks’ home delivering birthday wishes and celebratory honks to Nate. His parents, Kym and Jay, also watched as the decorated cars streamed past the house.

In sharing his reaction to the drive-by party, Nate said, “I was shocked and kind of speechless.” He continued by saying that he “felt cared for by people I know, but not all too well. I felt happy.”

Jay expressed his appreciation as he said, “the birthday parade was a great example of a group of people loving their neighbor. I think Nate was really blown away that all these people came by just to let him know that they cared and his birthday wasn’t forgotten.”

Jay also added that “even though it doesn’t sound as exciting as a birthday parade, wearing a mask to help keep others from getting sick is also a great way to care for all your neighbors.”