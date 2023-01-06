Lonely Children Fund receives $3,5K in recent donations

Approximately $3,500 has been donated to the Lonely Children’s Fund since Dec. 22 bringing the total to more than $14,500. The goal for the current Lonely Children’s Fund is $30,000.
Donations are still being accepted and can be mailed to the Iredell County Department of Social Services at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.
The donations received from Dec. 22-30 are as follows:
Alice May, in memory of Paul May, $300
Dr. Robert Saltzman, in loving memory of his wife, Kathleen Saltzman and to honor their grandchildren’s wishes to help other children, $200
Timothy and Ashley Bell, in memory of Judge Chris Collier, $100
F.H. Tevepaugh and Carl Lamberth, in memory of Jimbo, $50
John and Catherine Alexander, Merry Christmas, The Alexanders, $100
Gregory and Robin Wilson, in honor of our children, Virginia and Mitchell, $30
Toni McEvilly and family, in memory of Billy McEvilly, $100
Forest Park Presbyterian Church, from Sue Curlee Class, $101
James and Michele Vacca, $100
Peter and Catherine Varvaris, $500
Anonymous, $125
Grant, Chappel and West Miller, $100
Jerry and Narriman Ladd, in honor of Tara and Jon Hoppes, $50
Jerry and Narriman Ladd, in honor of Heather and Randy Walker, $50
Charles and Karen Neilson, in honor of our grandchildren, $30
David and Bonnie Tobias, $50
Ruthie Darty, in memory of Carole Darty, Mother Ruthie, Son Antwjuan, Sister Bloom, Brother Jeff and Niece April, $100
James and Diane Smith, in memory of Nathan William Black1/9/1979-1/21/2011, $120
Anonymous, $25
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, in memory of James Cartner, $100
The children of James Cartner, in memory of James Cartner, $100
Shirley Heintz, in memory of Steve Heintz, $100
Eddy and Debby Sipe, in honor of our grandchildren, $250
Richard and Mary Hutchens, in honor of our granddaughter, Morgan Russ, $25
Opal Jones Fund, $500