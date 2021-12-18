 Skip to main content
Lonely Children's Fund brings happiness to foster children
The holiday season is a time of joy and being with family. For the foster children that we serve on a daily basis, these basic aspects of life are missing. The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care a way to feel normalcy through doing activities, receiving Christmas and birthday gifts and having what they need for school.

I have been a foster care social worker with Iredell County for 13 years. During this time, I have seen how the Lonely Children’s Fund can help bring happiness to children.

On my case load over the years, I have worked with teenagers who were placed in group homes, and facilities that without the Lonely Children’s Fund would not have received a Christmas. One of the best parts of my job has been to help make children’s wishes come true by being able to check some wants and needs off of their list.

The Lonely Children’s Fund has helped parents reunify with their children by paying a bill or helping to purchase minor housewares for the home. I had a 16-year-old with a learning disability and the Lonely Children’s Fund made it possible for that child to receive tutoring and to take summer art classes.

The Lonely Children’s Fund has assisted with purchasing luggage for children, when a lot of times they come into care with their things in trash bags. Things like luggage a lot of people don’t think twice about but to the children we serve, it could make a big difference. Being able to go to prom, have swim lessons or even get their hair professionally done are just a few things that are made possible by the Lonely Children’s Fund.

Amber Richards is a foster care social worker with the Iredell County Department of Social Services.

Donations to the Lonely Children's Fund can be mailed to the Iredell County Department of Social Services, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.

