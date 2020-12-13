Lonely Children's Fund creates joy, memories

The holiday season is a time of giving. The Lonely Children’s Fund helps provide children in foster care support for activities that otherwise would not be possible. The fund provides money for children in foster care to get Christmas gifts and to pay for everything from school field trips, athletic fees and other extracurricular activities others may take for granted. This year has been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have continued to utilize the resources to bring all the joy and normalcy we can to the children we work with.

I have been a foster care social worker with Iredell County for almost five years. I have been able to see the joy and memories the Lonely Children’s Fund creates for the children we work with.

On my case load this past year, the Lonely Children’s Fund enabled us to assist three foster children with things that allowed them to reunify with their mother after safety and well-being goals had been met by the court. This money was able to assist this single mother in regaining custody of her three children, which was more important to them than anything.

Tutoring services were able to be paid for a 9-year-old who was struggling with math. This assisted him in improving his grades and gaining confidence in his academic abilities.