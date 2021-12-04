 Skip to main content
Lonely Children's Fund donations bring in $5,655
The Lonely Children’s Fund has received its first donations of the 2021 holiday season. So far $5,655 of the $30,000 goal has been received.

The following is a list of the donors and the amounts:

Statesville Civitan Club — $700

John B. Garland — $300

Chestnut Grove Baptist Church/James Roseboro in memory of Maggie Roseboro — $50

New Salem United Methodist Church/Mildred Turner Community Action Group gift — $100

Donald Armlin, in memory of great grandson, Addison Snyder and Blair Marie Dodge — $50

Rita Raymer, in memory of Jay Raymer and in honor of his children and grandchildren — $100

David Fitzgerald — $250

Timothy Dearman, in honor of Maxine Dearman — $100

Audrey Bollero — $25

Dianne and Richard Harrington — $50

Herman and Mary Caldwell — $100

Steven and Brenda Gatton, in memory of parents Glen and Ruth Fox and Frank and Joanne Gatton — $300

Page and Sonny Rankin, in honor of Eric Dailey — $200

Robert and Linda Watts — $100

Eber and Margaret Hudson, in memory of Charlie and Annie Lee Bost — $100

Richard Miller — $100

William Volk — $200

Laura and Steven Johnson — $250

Lucille Harwell — $25

Richard and Nancy Embry — $30

Michael and Jane Clendenin — $50

Wanda Beatty — $50

Dolores Alexander — $100

Anonymous — $100

H. Edward Elliott, in memory of Hoyte and Holly Elliott and Vicki E. Reep — $100

Frances Perry, in memory of son Rusty Perry and grandson, Danny Zoltowski — $25

Richard and Mary Hutchens, in honor of our granddaughter, Morgan Russ — $25

Bobby and Judy Harwell, in memory of William and Thomas Harwell — $50

Anonymous — $50

Ruthie Darty, in memory of Carol Darty, son, Antwjuan, mother Ruthie, sister Bloom and brother Jeff — $100

Edwin and Jessica Laws, in honor of grandchildren, Jude and Colton Hadley and in loving memory of Ross Freeze and William Park — $200

Winthrop Friends Meeting — $450

Robert and Janice Wells — $100

Carl Melvin Fox and Teresa Sells Fox — $100

Sandra Parker, in memory of Aunt Dot Covington — $25

Cathy and Jody Parlier, in memory of Carrolle and Dessie Campbell — $100

Sandra Martin — $100

Burt and Jane Boan, in loving memory of Michael Boan and grandson Ryan Boan — $100

Gene Gordon and Susan Sandler, in memory of Delores Bailey and mother Brea Sherill — $500

Tammy and David Pressly, in memory of Karl and Helen Deaton — $100

Jaris and Larry Black, in memory of grandson Joel Kegan McInnis — $100

Donations can be mailed to Iredell County Department of Social Services, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.

