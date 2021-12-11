Lonely Children's Fund donations now up to $13,445

The Lonely Children’s Fund is nearly halfway to its goal of $30,000.

As of Friday, the fund, which provides money for everything from Christmas gifts to school or athletic fees for foster children in Iredell County, now stands at $13,445.

The latest donations came from:

Joann McLelland, in honor of Henry McLelland, $100

Jim and Angela Padgette, in memory of Ben and Adam, $200

Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, $700

Carmon and Gaylene McMahan, $200

Patricia Cartner, in honor of Jim and Shelby Cartner’s wedding anniversary by their children, $100

Steven and Martha Johnson, in honor of great-grandchildren, Griffin and Claire Taylor, $50.

James and Diane Smith, in memory of Nathan William Black, $125

Joseph and Shirley LeForge, in honor of the Union Grove Fermented Fruit and Literary Society, $100

Steve and Connie Tate, in memory of Larry and Louanne Watts, $100

Irving Boyles Jr. and Martha Boyles, $100