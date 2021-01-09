 Skip to main content
Lonely Children's Fund exceeds $30K goal
Lonely Children's Fund exceeds $30K goal

On behalf of the Iredell County Department of Social Services, our agency Director Yvette Smith and all of our staff, would like to thank you, The Statesville Record and Landmark and The Mooresville Tribune for your efforts and time in spearheading the Lonely Children’s Fund Campaign for the 2020-21 year. We appreciate everything that you did in helping us exceed the designated goal of $30,000.

We are pleased to announce that the total raised this year was $32,820.00, and we appreciate the generosity of all of the citizens of Iredell County. The outpouring support and financial contributions during this pandemic is overwhelming. When many people have had limited resources, this is a testament to the care and concern that the community has for the children and this vulnerable population.

Angela Williams

Program administrator

Iredell County Department of Social Services

