Lonely Children's Fund helps give foster children a sense of normalcy

This year marks 60 years of support for the Lonely Children’s Fund Drive by the Statesville Record and Landmark! We are also excited that for the past two years the drive has been championed and supported by the Mooresville Tribune. This fund and effort that began in 1960 allows the children in foster care to have Christmas gifts, and other needs that occur throughout the year.

Community members have faithfully and consistently made it possible through the Lonely Children’s Fund for these children to be remembered and recognized. It lets the children know that they matter and that natural events in their lives such as birthdays, school pictures, field trips, graduation expenses and other normal childhood activities are important for them as they interact with their peers and classmates.

Due to no fault of their own, these children’s lives have been disrupted by their parents’ substance abuse, domestic violence, mental health issues and other forms of abuse. They have had their safety and well-being compromised and their lives placed at risk.

We currently have 120 children in foster care placed in foster homes, group homes, and in relative placements.

We are asking once again for our community to open their hearts to these children during this holiday season. Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625. Our goal this year again is $30,000.

Yvette Smith is the director of the Iredell County Department of Social Services.