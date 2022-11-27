Lonely Children's Fund seeks to raise $30K

For 98 children in Iredell County, simple things like school pictures, field trips, athletic fees may be out of reach.

Those children are in foster care through no fault of their own. The reasons for being in foster care vary from domestic violence to parents’ substance abuse to mental health issues. Some are in the care of relatives and others are in foster homes, but money for extras such as birthdays, school pictures, and graduation expenses are not possible for the caretakers.

That’s where this community can help through the Lonely Children’s Fund. And we know this community will generously step in to make these children’s lives as normal as possible by donating whatever they can.

This is the 62nd year the Statesville Record & Landmark and fourth year the Mooresville Tribune have teamed up with the Iredell County Department of Social Services for the Lonely Children’s Fund.

Last year, the people of this community came through, raising $37,992. That exceeded the goal of $30,000. With the lingering economic effects of the pandemic and the rising costs of everything from gas to groceries, DSS has set the same goal for this year.

Every little bit helps toward this goal and no donation is too small to make life a little more normal for these children.

As the people have opened their hearts and wallets each year for the past six decades, we are confident that the $30,000 goal will be reached and exceeded.

As donations are received, the names of those who donated and the amount, unless they wish to remain anonymous, will be published periodically throughout the campaign.

Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.