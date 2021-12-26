 Skip to main content
Lonely Children's Fund tops $33K; donations still being accepted
The Lonely Children’s Fund has exceeded its $30,000 goal for 2021 and donations are still being accepted. A total of $33,980 has been raised so far this year. The campaign will close on Jan. 7, 2022.

The latest list of donors is as follows:

Andy Cartner, in memory of Clayton and Mildred Cartner — $300

Anonymous — $25

In memory of Billy McEvilly by Billy McEvilly family — $100

Susan Tolle, in memory of Dr. Robert Tolle — $200

John and Anna Deter, Thanksgiving for our children, Pierce and Buchanan — $100

Betty J. Davis — $25

Lynn Lawton — $100

Kay, Robin and Tim Edwards for Martha Sherrill — $50

From the children of Halbert and Hilda Rimmer in their memory — $100

Mountain View United Methodist Women — $100

Rocky Hill Yours at Heart Sunday School class — $30

Bethany Women/Bethany Presbyterian Church — $50

Ronald and Billie Hillard in memory of Bill and Louise Benfield — $50

Ronald and Billie Hillard in honor of Pressley and Barbara Hillard — $50

Delan and Gina White in memory of Carli White — $200

Rhodessa Edison and Kathryne Martin in memory of Garret Jayce Tucker by his Aunt Dessie — $25

Anonymous — $100

Susan and William Fanjoy — $100

Henry Hall Jr. and Barbara Hall in memory of Lucy Martin — $100

Elaine McLelland and family in memory of Barry McLelland — $50

David and Marie Fitzgerald — $150

LC and Peggy Palmer and family in loving memory of our son, Todd Snyder — $50

Judy Ritter — $1,000

Sue Hedrick in memory of Larry Hedrick — $100

Sue Hedrick in memory of Brandon Hedrick — $100

John Kiser Jr. and Rita Kiser — $100

Karen Miller in memory of Larry Miller — $200

The Brotherhood Auto Club — $100

Katherine Reed in honor of Bobbie Lackey Williams — $25

Danny and Sherri Lowe — $165

Gift by friend in honor of my friend William P. Pope — $500

Iredell County Tax Administration & Land Records — $1,745

Donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund can be mailed to the Iredell County Department of Social Services, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625. Checks should be made payable to the Lonely Children’s Fund.

