Lonely Children's Fund tops $33K; donations still being accepted

The Lonely Children’s Fund has exceeded its $30,000 goal for 2021 and donations are still being accepted. A total of $33,980 has been raised so far this year. The campaign will close on Jan. 7, 2022.
The latest list of donors is as follows:
Andy Cartner, in memory of Clayton and Mildred Cartner — $300
Anonymous — $25
In memory of Billy McEvilly by Billy McEvilly family — $100
Susan Tolle, in memory of Dr. Robert Tolle — $200
John and Anna Deter, Thanksgiving for our children, Pierce and Buchanan — $100
Betty J. Davis — $25
Lynn Lawton — $100
Kay, Robin and Tim Edwards for Martha Sherrill — $50
From the children of Halbert and Hilda Rimmer in their memory — $100
Mountain View United Methodist Women — $100
Rocky Hill Yours at Heart Sunday School class — $30
Bethany Women/Bethany Presbyterian Church — $50
Ronald and Billie Hillard in memory of Bill and Louise Benfield — $50
Ronald and Billie Hillard in honor of Pressley and Barbara Hillard — $50
Delan and Gina White in memory of Carli White — $200
Rhodessa Edison and Kathryne Martin in memory of Garret Jayce Tucker by his Aunt Dessie — $25
Anonymous — $100
Susan and William Fanjoy — $100
Henry Hall Jr. and Barbara Hall in memory of Lucy Martin — $100
Elaine McLelland and family in memory of Barry McLelland — $50
David and Marie Fitzgerald — $150
LC and Peggy Palmer and family in loving memory of our son, Todd Snyder — $50
Judy Ritter — $1,000
Sue Hedrick in memory of Larry Hedrick — $100
Sue Hedrick in memory of Brandon Hedrick — $100
John Kiser Jr. and Rita Kiser — $100
Karen Miller in memory of Larry Miller — $200
The Brotherhood Auto Club — $100
Katherine Reed in honor of Bobbie Lackey Williams — $25
Danny and Sherri Lowe — $165
Gift by friend in honor of my friend William P. Pope — $500
Iredell County Tax Administration & Land Records — $1,745
Donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund can be mailed to the Iredell County Department of Social Services, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625. Checks should be made payable to the Lonely Children’s Fund.