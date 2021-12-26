Lonely Children's Fund tops $33K; donations still being accepted

The Lonely Children’s Fund has exceeded its $30,000 goal for 2021 and donations are still being accepted. A total of $33,980 has been raised so far this year. The campaign will close on Jan. 7, 2022.

The latest list of donors is as follows:

Andy Cartner, in memory of Clayton and Mildred Cartner — $300

Anonymous — $25

In memory of Billy McEvilly by Billy McEvilly family — $100

Susan Tolle, in memory of Dr. Robert Tolle — $200

John and Anna Deter, Thanksgiving for our children, Pierce and Buchanan — $100

Betty J. Davis — $25

Lynn Lawton — $100

Kay, Robin and Tim Edwards for Martha Sherrill — $50

From the children of Halbert and Hilda Rimmer in their memory — $100

Mountain View United Methodist Women — $100

Rocky Hill Yours at Heart Sunday School class — $30

Bethany Women/Bethany Presbyterian Church — $50