Longest Day provides joy

Cadence of Mooresville joined forces with the Alzheimer’s Association on the afternoon of June 21 to raise funds and fight for a cure by sponsoring an “On the Longest Day We Fight” family event.

The Alzheimer’s Association runs a fundraiser called The Longest Day and the Cadence community frequently partners with them, shared Megan Lilly, community relations director, and thus held the special family event.

Purple lemonade was available for a donation, which served as one of the fundraisers, along with purple flags that were placed in the Memory Flag Garden at the end of the day. Families could write their loved one’s name on a flag, which was then placed in the garden at the front of the community on East Waterlynn Road, Lilly said.

The funds raised during the day will go to the Cadence Mooresville Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team. This year’s walk is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at Mooresville’s Bellingham Park.

Also during the special occasion at Cadence, residents, staff and family were treated to special music by Sid Jackson and fellowship under the tents as well as a water slide, which generated lots of smiles from both residents and staff alike.

Many facets of the special event were ideas of the residents as Lilly shared that “each season the residents create a bucket list of things they would like to do, and a water slide was among their spring bucket list ideas.”

Others, she noted, include going to the movies, having a picnic and seeing a Redwood Forest.

Having a lemonade stand was an idea that came from residents as well, and it was decided to tie that into the fundraising plan for the association.

When asked if they had fun on the water slide, many who participated gave a resounding yes, and both residents and staff counted the day a success.

Resident Kevin Clancy said, “It was very comical and we all had a lot of fun!

Jean Brannen, also a resident, shared, “I had a ball — I mean, it was just great!!”

When sharing about the day, Executive Director Heather Melton said, “I’m so glad we are able to enrich our residents’ lives. We prove that age is just a number, and there is no limit to what our residents can do!”

Seeing and providing joy for the residents were mentioned by both Lilly and Amy Newman, resident lifestyle director, when they shared their thoughts on the day.

“There is nothing like the joy on the face of an adult getting to be a kid again,” Lilly said. “I’m so grateful to get to be a part of our residents’ story and that they will forever be a part of mine.”

Newman shared, “When I reflect back on the day’s events, I’m reminded of the JOY that comes from serving through purposeful engagement. Watching our residents be silly and having fun warms my soul. Providing unique experiences like a waterslide is the picture of modern aging!”