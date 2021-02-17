Longtime fan honors Earnhardt with tribute car

In the 20 years since his tragic passing in the 2001 Daytona 500, many have debated what is Dale Earnhardt’s greatest lasting legacy on the sport of NASCAR. His on-track accomplishments of seven championships and 76 victories certainly go a long way in defining his legacy, but many still contend that his greatest effect on NASCAR came after his death with the increased importance placed on safety in the months and years that came after.

However, the part of Earnhardt’s legacy that can sometimes go unnoticed in the bigger picture of wins and safety is the lasting effect he had imparted on his still-loyal fanbase.

“It’s nice to know that Earnhardt is still remembered,” James Yorks said. “You still see people and talk to people about him and it’s like Dale is still here — he’s just on vacation.”

Yorks, like many of the fans of that iconic black No. 3 car, still honors his fallen hero to this day in a way that many could only dream of: Yorks drives his very own black No. 3 every day.

Shortly after moving down to Mooresville, Yorks purchased a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro with the sole intention of customizing it as a tribute to Dale Earnhardt. Last November, that dream became a reality when he had the previously red Camaro wrapped in black to emulate the 1999 version of the GM Goodwrench car.