Looking for fun Halloween events? Check out these activities

If you are looking for some fun, family-friendly Halloween happenings, here’s a list of some events taking place in Mooresville.

Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m., visit downtown Mooresville for the annual Candy Grab! Dress up in your costumes, visit the downtown businesses and enjoy candy from them. Don’t be late as the event will end sharply at 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 5-9 p.m. is the Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit the HealthReach Community Clinic, 400 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville. This free event, in partnership with Ghostface Brewing, will feature live music from Dial Up Radio, locally-brewed craft beer, an assortment of food from local vendors and food trucks and lots of kid-friendly activities.

Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. bring the kids to trunk or treat at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, for some treats. Volunteers and candy distributors are needed. If you would like to join in the event and decorate trunks and treat the children, email Kerryann@victorylanes.com or call 704-664-2695.

You can stop by before Halloween and visit the customer service desk at Victory Lanes and pick up a bowling pin to decorate and enter their Paint-a-Pin contest, which will be judged for prizes. Be sure to bring your decorated pin back no later than Oct. 25 and take time to vote. Winners will be announced on Halloween.