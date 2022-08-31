Loss by suicide support group beginning

Grief after losing a loved one by suicide is profoundly challenging and complex. Being with others who have experienced a similar loss can offer comfort, encouragement and practical coping techniques to navigate this challenging time.

That’s why Carolina Caring is offering an eight-week Loss by Suicide online support group beginning Sept. 7 from 6:30-8 p.m. The group will continue to meet every Wednesday in September and October, and will serve as a safe, compassionate place for healing.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves Iredell County and 11 other counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For information, call 828-466-0466 or visit carolinacaring.org