 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Loss by suicide support group to meet

  • 0

Grief after a loss by suicide is profoundly challenging and complex. Being with others who have experienced a similar loss can offer comfort, encouragement and practical coping techniques. This group will serve as a safe, compassionate place helping navigate this difficult time.

This group will meet virtually using the Zoom platform and requires registration. Instructions will be provided. Register at www.carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

This virtual group will meet Jan. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. and will continue to meet every Wednesday during the months of January and February.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Wow! Is this the North Pole?’

‘Wow! Is this the North Pole?’

Each year FeedNC holds a Winter Wonderland event for the children of the families they have served throughout the year. The free event feature…

Lake Norman Regional names new COO

Lake Norman Regional names new COO

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Alec Grabowski as network chief operating officer, managing hospital operations, in the North Car…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New York state officials in storm ravaged Buffalo pleads with residents to avoid roads