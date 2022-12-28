Loss by suicide support group to meet

Grief after a loss by suicide is profoundly challenging and complex. Being with others who have experienced a similar loss can offer comfort, encouragement and practical coping techniques. This group will serve as a safe, compassionate place helping navigate this difficult time.

This group will meet virtually using the Zoom platform and requires registration. Instructions will be provided. Register at www.carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

This virtual group will meet Jan. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. and will continue to meet every Wednesday during the months of January and February.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.