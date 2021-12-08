Lots available at Mooresville Arts

While Mooresville Arts provides lots of art shows for visitors to browse and see the wide variety of artwork and classes for both budding and experienced artists, it also offers the opportunity to do some shopping this holiday season at its gift shop, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville.

Suzy Czerwinski, vice president of Mooresville Arts, noted that they have a new wood turner and lots of painted wooden boxes, pottery, tiles and jewelry stocked in the shop. There’s also, according to the website, prints, ornaments, watercolors, cards and more.

Visit www.mooresvillearts.org and you can see a sampling of the items they have available for purchase just in time for Christmas, along with a list of the current gift shop artists.

Special hours for the gallery during the holiday are Tuesdays-Thursdays, Dec. 8-9, 14-16 and 12, 22 and 23 from noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays, Dec.10 and 17 from noon to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; and Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gallery is closed Sunday and Monday.

The 2022 Winter Juried Exhibit is also approaching, and there is a call for artists to enter with a Jan. 6 deadline to apply. The exhibit is open to all fine art media. Visit the website at mooresvillearts.org to download the show prospectus and apply online.