Love Not Money to perform at outdoor concert in Mooresville

Looking for some fun the whole family can enjoy? Save the date, Aug. 22 from 5-8 p.m. for a foot stompin’ good time and free outdoor concert open to all featuring the popular six-piece band, Love Not Money, with Randall and Jayne Sprinkle and friends.

This outdoor event is being hosted by Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road in Mooresville.

Bring your lawn chairs or beach blanket and a cooler filled with your favorite beverages to enjoy. There will be two food trucks for your gastronomic delight — Meadows Italiano and The Dog House.

Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Mooresville is a spiritually vibrant and growing community that warmly embraces people of all spiritual dispositions, cultural attitudes and lifestyles.

For more information, contact Charley Patterson at 704-663-5659 or 704-928-6607, or visit http://www.welcomestpat.org/.